Frogstock Is Back Tonight

August 5, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







An Everett tradition since 1998, Frogstock is back today!

Frogstock, presented by K&H Printing, is our throwback night honoring Woodstock and the great music of the 1960's. Relax and chill out as we take the field in our special and limited groovy, psychedelic themed jerseys which are being auctioned off online.

The fun continues after the game with a Post-Game Fireworks Extravaganza! Watch us light up the Everett sky throughout the season with a fireworks show set to music.

The legendary Pike Street Drummer, will be performing outside Funko Field this weekend. Known for his impassioned drumming performances outside Mariners games, you won't want to miss it. The performances will be presented by Leavitt Group NW Insurance.

Bidding has already begun for these game-worn and autographed Frogstock jerseys. Proceeds benefit the AquaSox Community Fund, brought to you by the Kendall Automotive Group.

Tonight's Launch-A-Ball Prizes

Left of Pitcher's Mound - Eight (8) 2023 Best Seats in the House Ticket Vouchers (2 winners receiving 4 vouchers each)

Right of Pitcher's Mound - Eight (8) 2023 Best Seats in the House Ticket Vouchers (2 winners receiving 4 vouchers each)

Front of Pitcher's Mound - Funko Prize Package (1 winner & includes Hoodie, T-shirt, 2 Funko Pops, & Webbly Pop Pin)

Back of Pitcher's Mound - $50 Big 5 Sporting Goods Gift Card & AquaSox Hawaiian T-Shirt (1 winner)

Pitcher's Mound - $50 cash prize (1 winner)

1st Base - 2019 Teamed Signed Frogs Jersey #45 (1 winner)

3rd Base - Julio Rodriguez Signed Bobblehead (1 winner)

Please be aware that work to resurface Broadway, from 35th Street to Hewitt Avenue, began on Thursday, July 27, and continues through this homestand. Temporary traffic control will be in place, with one northbound and one southbound lane open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, for at least two weeks.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.