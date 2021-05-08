Emeralds Battle Back Again to Stifle Indians

SPOKANE, Wash. - Despite an early lead and another home run from Michael Toglia, the Spokane Indians missed out on that elusive first victory on Friday night, as the Eugene Emeralds used the late innings to grab an 8-4 victory.

The Emeralds scored in five-straight innings after falling behind 3-1 and had multi-hit performances from each of the top four hitters in their lineup.

-TOP PERFORMERS

Michael Toglia smacked his league-leading third homer of the season. He also walked twice and now owns a whopping 1.471 OPS.

Indians starter Ryan Feltner battled through some early traffic on the base paths. He tossed four innings, giving up just one run and striking out six.

Logan Wyatt had two more hits and two more walks for Eugene. He is 7-for-13 with eight walks across the first four games of the season. His .538 batting average and .714 on-base percentage are the best in the High-A West.

BY THE NUMBERS

Eugene has scored at least 8 runs with at least 11 hits in each of their four games this season.

The two teams combined to go 4-for-19 with runners in scoring position and left 17 runners on base.

Spokane has six errors in the series compared to just one by Eugene.

KEY MOMENT

With Spokane up 3-2 in the top of the sixth, Ismael Munguia stepped to the plate with nobody on and two outs. He hit a running slap infield single to spark a two-out rally that tied the game. This moment was the launching point for Eugene's offense to take off in the late innings to capture their fourth-straight win.

AROUND THE LEAGUE

Tri-City racked up their third win of the season with a 10-6 victory over the Vancouver Canadians. Hillsboro evened their series with Everett with a 7-2 win over the AquaSox.

NEXT GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM

The Spokane Indians and Eugene Emeralds continue with game five of their six-game series tonight, with first pitch at 6:30 p.m. Right-handed pitcher Karl Kauffman will make his Spokane Indians debut as the starter Saturday. The former Michigan Wolverine will square off against Eugene's Conner Nurse. Gates open at 5:30 PM with first pitch at 6:30 PM. Tickets for all Spokane Indians home games are available to purchase online at SpokaneIndians.com.

