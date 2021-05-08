Tri-City Outslugs Vancouver

Behind big nights at the plate from Carlos Herrera and Drevian Williams-Nelson the Tri-City Dust Devils (3-1) came away with the 10-6 win over the Vancouver Canadians. Herrera had three hits and drove in five runs while Williams-Nelson had a pair of hits including a two-run homer in the victory.

The home run from Williams-Nelson was the team's fifth blast so far this season in just four games. In addition to the strong night at the plate, the pitching staff racked up an impressive number of strikeouts for the Dust Devils. Robinson Pina, Cristopher Molina, Chad Sykes, Greg Veliz and Tyler Smith combined for 19 strikeouts in the game.

The six-game series continues on Saturday night at Gesa Stadium. Left-handed pitcher Hector Yan, who is ranked by MLB.com as the No. 10 prospect for the Angels, will get the start in his Tri-City debut. Vancouver will counter with right-hander Troy Watson.

Tickets for home games in May are now available by going to www.dustdevilsbaseball.com or by calling the team's office at (509) 544-8789. With capacity restrictions in place, it's more important than ever to get your tickets prior to the day of the game.

