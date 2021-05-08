Extra Base Hits Doom C's in Defeat

May 8, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







PASCO, WA - The Vancouver Canadians were twice victimized by run-scoring extra base hits Friday night, as the Tri-City Dust Devils took game four of the season 10-6 at Gesa Stadium.

Tied 5-5 to start the bottom of the third, a lead-off single from Franklin Torres was followed by Drevian Williams-Nelson's first home run of the 2021 season, a no-doubter that was parked beyond the left field wall to give Tri-City a 7-5 lead they would not relinquish.

Both teams scored five runs in the first two innings. Vancouver used a hit batsman, two walks and a wild pitch to score a run in the top of the first before the Dust Devils plated four men in the home half of the inning thanks to three hits, two walks and a pair of wild pitches from CJ Van Eyk to take a three-run lead. Van Eyk would not escape the first inning.

The Canadians put up a four-spot of their own in the top of the second. Luis De Los Santos led off with a walk, stole a base and went to third on Rafael Lantigua's bunt single. De Los Santos scored on an errant throw to second during a Lantigua steal attempt and a pair of walks later in the frame loaded the bases. Spencer Horwitz - one night removed from tying the game with a run-scoring single in the eighth - came through in the clutch again with a bases-clearing double to put the C's up 5-4.

Tri-City tied it in the bottom of the second with a lead-off walk, a wild pitch and an RBI single from Adrian Rondon.

Vancouver got a run back in the fifth after Ryan Gold singled, advanced to second on an error and scored on a Lantigua base hit, but the Dust Devils put the game out of reach when they loaded the bases on a pair of errors and a walk in the sixth. Carlos Herrera hit a fly ball to left that carried to the wall for a ringing double that made it 10-6, and the Canadians never recovered.

Andrew McInvale was the only C's pitcher to not allow a run. The Austin, TX native tossed two dominant innings of relief in which he struck out three and didn't issue a walk. Sam Ryan went three frames, struck out four, walked two and surrendered just two hits but saw three unearned runs score on his watch.

Lantigua paced the offense with three hits, the first time a Vancouver hitter has logged more than two hits in a game this season.

The series continues on Saturday night. Right-hander Troy Watson makes his season debut for Vancouver while southpaw Hector Yan is set to start for Tri-City. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and can be heard via CanadiansBaseball.com.

The Canadians open their home schedule on Tuesday, May 11 against the Spokane Indians (Rockies). Individual tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from May 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.