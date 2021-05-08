Hops Steal Records

On a night that featured two new records, the Hops stole their way to a 7-2 victory over the Everett AquaSox. Hillsboro stole eleven bags in the contest, breaking the single game record dating back to the Northwest League. The Portland Mavericks held the record with ten dating back to 1974. Incredibly, the Hops were a perfect eleven for eleven on the base path. Leodany Perez and Nick Dalesandro also set Hops individual records with four stolen bases in a game.

Drey Jameson got the nod and pitched into the fourth inning, allowing one earned run and striking out five. The Hops entered the bottom of the fourth down 1-0 before blowing the game open with a six run inning. Axel Andueza started off with an infield single towards first base. Ricky Martinez grounded into a fielders choice and stole second. Following a strike out, Perez started a two-out rally with a soft line drive to center-field to drive in Martinez. Perez stole his second bag of the night before being driven in by Dalesandro. The Hops catcher kept the pressure on, stealing second and then third base. Tra Holmes drove in Dalesandro with a single and advanced to second on a throwing error by Joseph Rosa. Holmes stole third base and was driven in by Cam Coursey with an infield single. Coursey stole second, Blaze Alexander walked, and both runners advanced on a passed ball. This lead up to the hit of the night with Dominic Canzone belting a triple over right fielder Zach DeLoach, driving in Coursey and Alexander.

The Hops added another run in the bottom of the sixth when Andueza drove in Coursey with a base-hit to left-field. Hillsboro's bullpen bounced back after a shaky night, tossing scoreless frames in the final four innings. Hunter Haworth threw 2.1 of an inning in his Hops debut. Blake Workman followed and was lights out, earning a three inning save and striking out four, while only allowing one hit.

Hillsboro (2-2) and Everett (2-2) will face off tomorrow again at 6:35 pm. Catch all the action on Alt 102.3 FM with the pregame show airing at 6:05 pm.

