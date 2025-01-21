Elmer Soderblom Recalled by Detroit

January 21, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins left wing Elmer Soderblom

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Griffins left wing Elmer Soderblom(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday recalled left wing Elmer Soderblom from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Soderblom, the 159th overall pick by the Red Wings in 2019, has 17 points (5-12-17), 29 penalty minutes and a plus-four rating in 38 games with Grand Rapids this season. The 6-foot-8 forward is currently on a three-game point streak with the Griffins (2-2-4) and has nine points in his last 10 appearances (4-5-9). Last season, the Gothenburg, Sweden, native totaled 29 points (13-16-29) in 61 regular-season games with Grand Rapids before showing two points (1-1-2) in seven Calder Cup Playoff contests, making his postseason debut on May 3, 2024 against the Rockford IceHogs. Throughout parts of three AHL campaigns with the Griffins, Soderblom has produced 54 points (23-31-54), 47 penalty minutes and a plus-two rating in 119 games.

After graduating from the Swedish Hockey League with 38 points (24-14-38) in 90 games from 2019-22, Soderblom made the Red Wings' opening night roster in 2022-23 as a rookie and competed in 21 outings with eight points (5-3-8). The 23-year-old made his NHL debut on Oct. 14, 2022 against the Montreal Canadiens, collecting his first goal in the process. During his rookie NHL season, he registered a career-best six-game point streak from Dec. 14-31 (3-3-6). At the national-team level, Soderblom claimed a gold medal at the 2019 U18 World Junior Championship with Team Sweden, contributing one goal in seven games.

Images from this story

