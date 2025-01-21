Petruzzelli Recalled to Phantoms
January 21, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have recalled goaltender Keith Petruzzelli from the Reading Royals of the ECHL.
Petruzzelli, 25, is 6-12-3, 3.37, .893 with Reading this season. The Wilbraham, Massachusetts native has appeared in 98 professional career games going 48-38-8, 2.98, .900.
In 2023-24 with the Toronto Marlies, Petruzzelli was 6-8-2, 3.55, .867 while also playing in seven games with the Newfoundland Growlers of the ECHL going 4-3-0, 3.70, .881.
Three seasons ago, he was selected to the ECHL All-Rookie Team and the ECHL Second All-Star Team while helping Newfoundland to the Kelly Cup title and going 16-6-1, 2.01, .927.
The 6'5 ¬Â³ goaltender out of Quinnipiac University was originally a third-round draft selection of the Detroit Red Wings in 2017. He was ECAC Goaltender of the Year and a finalist for the Mike Richter Award and Hobey Baker Award in his senior season. In four seasons with the Bobcats, he was 49-27-8, 2.17, .915.
The Phantoms are in action this weekend with a pair of games against the Rochester Americans beginning tonight in western New York and continuing Saturday at PPL Center in Allentown on Air Products Night including the team's Children's Book Donation Drive.
