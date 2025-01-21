Game #37 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners vs Henderson Silver Knights

January 21, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Game #37: Tucson Roadrunners (19-15-2-0) vs Henderson Silver Knights (11-25-2-0)

Time: 6:30 p.m. MST, Tucson Arena, Tucson, AZ

Referees: #73 Stan Szczurek, #15 Mike Dietrich

Linespeople: #54 Anthony Caruso, #76 Gabe Lomen

The Tucson Roadrunners (19-15-2-0) will look to bounce back and secure a series split against the Henderson Silver Knights (11-25-2-0) in Tuesday's series finale at 6:30 p.m. MST at Tucson Arena. The Roadrunners are coming off a tough 5-4 overtime loss on Monday, where Henderson mounted a dramatic comeback, erasing a 4-1 second-period deficit and tying the game late in the third before clinching the win in extra time.

The defeat marked Tucson's second overtime loss of the season and just the second time this year the Roadrunners have dropped three consecutive games. Their last three-game skid came in November with losses to San Diego (4-2 on Nov. 10), Ontario (4-1 on Nov. 13), and Henderson (6-2 on Nov. 15).

Monday's loss also extended the Roadrunners' season-high home losing streak to three games. Tucson will aim to snap the slump and secure its first victory at Tucson Arena since a commanding 5-1 win over San Diego on December 18.

Despite the setback, the Roadrunners maintain a strong record against the Silver Knights this season, now sitting at 3-1-1-0 in the series. Tuesday presents a key opportunity for Tucson to regain momentum and starts their six-game homestand on a high note.

Three things:

Defense Generating Offense

The Roadrunners' blue line has been instrumental in sparking offense recently, with three defensemen contributing points in Monday's series opener. Veteran Kevin Connauton earned an assist on Curtis Douglas' opening tally, firing a shot from the point that Douglas tipped past Henderson netminder Carl Lindbom. Max Szuber added a goal midway through the second period to extend Tucson's lead to 3-1. The score marked Szuber's fourth of the season and his third in the last five games, ranking him second among Tucson defensemen in goals. Rookie Maveric Lamoureux also joined the action, setting up Szuber from the opposite blue line. Lamoureux's assist extended his point streak to four games, with two goals and three assists during that span.

Hebig Makes it Four in a Row

Cameron Hebig has been on a tear, continuing his goal-scoring streak with another tally in Monday's matchup. Hebig's goal gave Tucson a 4-1 advantage in the second period and extended his streak to four games, during which he has netted five goals. His point streak also reached five games, with six points (5G, 1A) in that span. Over his last eight games, Hebig has scored an impressive eight goals. Monday's marker came just 12 seconds after Max Szuber's goal, setting a new season record for the fastest consecutive Roadrunners goals. Szuber was also involved in the team's previous season-best for back-to-back goals, when he and Kailer Yamamoto scored 37 seconds apart on Nov. 9 against San Diego.

Power Play Woes

Tucson's power play continues to struggle, as the team is now in the midst of a season-high five-game drought without a goal on the man advantage. The Roadrunners are 0-for-12 during that stretch and have managed just one power-play goal over their last 10 games, going 1-for-27 in total. The team's last power-play goal came from Andrew Agozzino on January 8 against Coachella Valley. Since then, Tucson has failed to convert on their last 15 opportunities with the extra attacker, a trend they'll aim to reverse in Tuesday's series finale.

What's the word?

"We'll face it, we'll fix it, and we'll have to make it better."

Roadrunners coach Steve Potvin on moving forward from Monday's loss

Number to Know:

2 - Travis Barron powered the Roadrunners' offense in Monday's series opener, tallying two points with a goal and an assist for his first multi-point game of the season.

Earlier in the contest, Douglas opened the scoring just 2:19 into the game, marking his second point in the last three games (1G, 1A).

Connauton set up Douglas' early goal, extending his point streak to two games. Connauton leads all Tucson blueliners with five goals this season and ranks third among the team's defensemen with 12 points.

Rookie forward Miko Matikka contributed an assist on the opening tally, his second career AHL helper and his first point since October 19 against the Texas Stars.

Latest Transactions:

None

We're Doing It Live

Tuesday's matchup will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. MST with Roadrunners Warm-Up, hosted by "Voice of the Roadrunners" Jonathon Schaffer, who has all of the action from Tucson Arena. Fans can also watch the game on AHLtv now on Flo Hockey.

