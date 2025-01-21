Abols Recalled to Flyers

January 21, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have recalled forward Rodrigo Abols from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Abols, 29, is eligible to make his NHL debut and can become the third Phantoms' player this season to do so joining Aleksi Kolosov and Helge Grans.

The 6'4 ¬Â³ lefty center from Riga, Latvia has scored nine goals with 10 assists for 19 points in 34 games with Lehigh Valley. Previously a Round 7 selection of Vancouver in 2016, Abols had played in the AHL five seasons ago in 2019-20 when he scored 7-16-23 with Springfield Thunderbirds in 36 games when he was under contract with the Florida Panthers. Abols spent the last four seasons in the Swedish Hockey League with Orebro HK and Rogle BK Angelholm.

Abols also played in North America during his MajorJuniors career from 2015-17 while with the Portland Winterhawks of the WHL and Acadie-Bathurst Titan of the QMJHL.

Abols scored the winning goal in the fourth round of the shootout on Friday night at the Rochester Americans. Since returning to play on December 14 following an illness, Abols has scored 5-4-9 in 16 games since December 14 while also being particularly effective on faceoffs and on the penalty kill with several blocked shots.

Rodrigo Abols is the son of Artis Abols who is head coach of the Latvia World Juniors team that stunningly upset Canada at the 2025 tournament and advanced past the preliminary round for the first time ever. Rodrigo also has plenty of experience on the international stage with Latvia in the IIHF World Championships, Olympics and Olympics Qualifying matches.

Abols can also become the 29th all-time Latvia native to play in the NHL. There are currently five Lativans in the NHL including three position players: Teddy Blueger of Vancouver, Uvis Balinskis of Florida, and Zemgus Girgensons of Tampa Bay.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms return to action this weekend with home games on Friday and Saturday against the Springfield Thunderbirds and Bridgeport Islanders. Saturday's game is meLVin Youth Jersey Night for the first 2,500 kids age 14 and younger.

