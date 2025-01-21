Bridgeport Islanders Team up with the Westport Library

January 21, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders are proud to team up with the Westport Library beginning next month.

'Isles in Aisles' is a new community partnership between the Islanders and the Library, aimed for kids, but adults are welcome as well. Members of the team will be on hand in the Children's Library on Tuesday, February 4, at 5:30 pm; Tuesday, February 18, at 4:30 pm; and Monday, March 3, at 4:30 p.m. to read aloud from their favorite children's and hockey-themed books.

Players will be available for autographs afterward, and there may even be a special appearance at one of the readings from Storm.

"One of my best memories growing up was taking field trips to local hockey games, or whenever the players would visit our library and we could interact to them" Islanders captain Cole Bardreau said. "I've always loved books and take several with me on road trips, so I'm excited to give back in that way. Being a professional hockey player is a privilege, and it's important for our team to use this platform to encourage good reading habits."

"We're absolutely delighted to partner with the Bridgeport Islanders on this exciting new reading program," said Mary Parmelee, youth services director at The Westport Library. "Westport is a great community of young readers and a town that loves sports. To have professional hockey players come to the Library to encourage kids to read and engage with the Library is a special opportunity. We can't wait to get started!"

Potential books for Isles in Aisles include Z is for Zamboni by Matt Napier, Hero's Ho Ho Ho Hockey Dream by Kary Carkner and Pam Helmer, Hockey Morning, Noon, and Night by Doreta Groenendyk, The Magic Hockey Stick by Maloney Zekauskas, The Hockey Sweater by Roch Carrier, and more.

