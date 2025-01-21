Rested Penguins Face First Three-In-Three of 2024-25 Season

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (20-9-4-0) returns to home ice for the first time in three weeks on Saturday

Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Jan. 15 - PENGUINS 3 at Laval 4 (OT)

At the end of a 10-day road trip to Canada, Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton let a three-goal lead slip away, leading to an overtime loss. Avery Hayes and Jonathan Gruden (SH) scored hard-working goals in the first period, followed by Emil Bemström's team-leading 16th goal in the third. Starting goalie Filip Larsson left the game with an injury in the first intermission, opening the door for Jaxon Castor to make his AHL debut. Castor posted 26 saves in his relief appearance.

The Week Ahead

Friday, Jan. 24 - PENGUINS at Utica

The Penguins start their three-in-three weekend with a home-and-home against the Utica Comets. Utica made a coaching change early in the season and is now led by former Penguins defenseman Ryan Parent. Despite a slow start, the Comets are winners in four of their last five.

Saturday, Jan. 25 - PENGUINS vs. Utica

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton plays its first home game in three weeks when Utica comes to town for a rematch. The Comets own a 78.6% penalty kill, which ranks 25th in the league. They will be matched up against the Penguins' third-place power play (22.8%), which improves to 23.9% at home.

Sunday, Jan. 26 - PENGUINS vs. Lehigh Valley

The Penguins wrap their three-in-three weekend against a familiar opponent, but this will be their first showdown with the Phantoms in 2025. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is 5-1-1-0 against Lehigh Valley this season and won 10 of their last 12 regular-season meetings. Sunday afternoon is also the Penguins' Kids Takeover. The game will feature local children's artwork for in-game theming, kids activities and a temporary tattoo station on the concourse, a postgame skate with the players for Penguins Kids Club members, and more!

Ice Chips

- At 12-5-1-0 (.694), Wilkes-Barre/Scranton owns the best points percentage at home in the Eastern Conference.

- Emil Bemström has six goals in his last five games.

- Boris Katchouk had his six-game point streak (1G-7A) snapped in Laval, tying him with Mac Hollowell for the longest point streak by a Penguin this season.

- Ville Koivunen is tied for second among AHL rookies in with 27 points.

- The Penguins have out-scored opponents 38-18 (+20) in first periods this season, the best first-period goal differential in the league.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hershey 39 25 11 3 0 53 .679

2. Providence 38 21 13 3 1 46 .605

3. Charlotte 36 20 11 3 2 45 .625

4. PENGUINS 33 20 9 4 0 44 .667

5. Lehigh Valley 40 19 15 5 1 44 .550

6. Hartford 38 18 17 2 1 39 .513

7. Springfield 36 17 16 2 1 37 .514

8. Bridgeport 37 8 25 2 2 20 .270

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Emil Bemström 31 16 17 33

Boris Katchouk 31 13 14 27

Ville Koivunen* 33 10 17 27

Tristan Broz* 27 12 7 19

Vasily Ponomarev 24 6 13 19

Mac Hollowell 29 0 19 19

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Filip Larsson 14 7-4-1 2.37 .929 4

Joel Blomqvist^ 12 5-4-2 2.93 .912 1

* = rookie

^ = in Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Fri, Jan. 24 Utica Adirondack Bank Center 7:00 p.m.

Sat, Jan. 25 Utica Mohegan Arena 6:05 p.m.

Sun, Jan. 26 Lehigh Valley Mohegan Arena 3:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

DATE PLAYER TRANSACTION

Tue, Jan. 14 (RW) Jesse Puljujärvi Assigned by PIT

Thu, Jan. 16 (G) Joel Blomqvist Recalled to PIT

Thu, Jan. 16 (G) Tristan Jarry Assigned by PIT

Mon, Jan. 20 (G) Sergei Murashov Reassigned by PIT from WHL

