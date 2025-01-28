Elks Release Boris Bede
January 28, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks News Release
EDMONTON - The Elks have released veteran kicker Boris Bede, the club announced Tuesday.
The 35-year-old joined the Elks last year in free agency after spending the previous three seasons with the Toronto Argonauts. As a member of the Green and Gold, the native of France connected on 25 of 32 field goals (78.1 per cent) and 36 of 37 converts (97.3 per cent), while handling kickoff duties for the Elks.
Bede is a veteran of nine CFL seasons, having been named to the East Division All-CFL Team three times (2015, 2021, 2023), while winning the Grey Cup in 2022 as a member of the Argos. For his career, the Laval product has completed 274 of 330 field goal attempts (83.0 per cent) in 144 career games.
TRANSACTIONS
RELEASED
Boris Bede | K | AMER | 6'4 | 225 LBS | 1989-11-20 | France | Laval
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from January 28, 2025
- Tiger-Cats Sign Defensive Lineman McCarroll - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Elks Release Boris Bede - Edmonton Elks
- Jovan Santos-Knox Re-Signs with RedBlacks - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Stampeders Add Five to Roster - Calgary Stampeders
- Alouettes Confirm Coaching Staff for 2025 Season - Montreal Alouettes
- Riders Sign Running Back Trent Pennix - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- RedBlacks Re-Sign American DB Deandre Lamont - Ottawa RedBlacks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.