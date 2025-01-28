Stampeders Add Five to Roster

January 28, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders have signed five American rookies - linebackers Kelechi Anyalebechi and Sam Mathews, offensive linemen William Barnes and Preston Nichols as well as tight end Ryan Jones.

Kelechi Anyalebechi

Linebacker

College: Incarnate Word

Height: 6.00

Weight: 240

Born: Sept. 12, 2000

Birthplace: Pearland, TX

Anyalebechi signed as undrafted free agent with the National Football League's Los Angeles Rams in 2023. He attended training camp and recorded 10 tackles including two tackles for loss in three pre-season games.

In 2024, Anyalebechi signed with the United Football League's San Antonio Brahmas and saw action in nine games, recording eight tackles.

Before turning pro, Anyalebechi played 48 games over five seasons at the University of the Incarnate Word. He was the Southland Conference's defensive player of the year and first-team all-conference in 2022 after recording 114 tackles including 10 tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions including a pick-six and two fumble recoveries in 14 games.

Over the course of his career with the Cardinals, Anyalebechi had 285 tackles including 28 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and four interceptions.

Sam Mathews

Linebacker

College: Texas A&M

Height: 6.03

Weight: 210

Born: May 18, 2000

Birthplace: Camp Pendleton, CA

Mathews played three seasons at Texas A&M and in 34 games with the Aggies, he made 38 tackles including 2.5 tackles for loss and also had one forced fumble and one interception. In his final game with the Aggies, he had a team-leading 14 tackles and an interception against Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl.

Mathews was a walk-on at Texas A&M after stints at Harding University in Searcy, Ark., and Blinn Junior College in Brenham, Tex.

William Barnes

Offensive lineman

College: North Carolina

Height: 6.04

Weight: 305

Born: Sept. 28, 1999

Birthplace: Apopka, FL

In 2024, Barnes attended NFL mini-camps with the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns and then signed with the UFL's DC Defenders.

In college, Barnes played 59 games and made 21 starts over six years at North Carolina. In his senior season with the Tar Heels, he appeared in 12 games and made eight starts on an offensive line that helped the Tar Heels average an Atlantic Coast Conference-leading 299.2 passing yards per game and paved the way for running back Omarion Hampton to rush for 1,504 yards.

During his time at North Carolina, Barnes made starts at left tackle, right tackle, left guard and right guard.

Preston Nichols

Offensive lineman

College: Purdue

Height: 6.02

Weight: 290

Born: Dec. 31, 1999

Birthplace: Charlotte, NC

American

Nichols attended the 2024 rookie mini-camp of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts.

Nichols played his senior collegiate season at Purdue and appeared in 12 games at guard for the Boilermakers. He helped Purdue rank third in the Big Ten conference with an average of 169.1 rushing yards per game.

Before transferring to Purdue, Nichols played 27 games over four seasons at Charleston Southern and 11 games in one season at Nevada-Las Vegas.

Ryan Jones

Tight end

College: East Carolina

Height: 6.02

Weight: 235

Born: Aug. 20, 1999

Birthplace: Charlotte, NC

Jones attended training camp with the NFL's New York Giants in 2023. In three pre-season contests, he had three catches for 21 yards and was later added to the Giants' practice squad.

Jones played his final two college seasons at East Carolina and in 24 games for the Pirates, he had 78 catches for 855 yards and nine touchdowns.

Jones started his collegiate career as a linebacker at Oklahoma. In 18 games over two seasons with the Sooners, he had 29 tackles including 2.5 tackles for loss and also had one interception.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from January 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.