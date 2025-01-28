Jovan Santos-Knox Re-Signs with RedBlacks

January 28, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - Jovan Santos-Knox is staying put, with the Ottawa REDBLACKS re-signing their star American linebacker to a one-year deal.

"We are extremely pleased to have Jovan back for another season," said REDBLACKS Head Coach Bob Dyce. "He is a cornerstone of our defence, with his elite play being surpassed only by his immense value as a leader in every meaning of the word."

Despite missing six games due to injury, Santos-Knox showed no signs of slowing down during his second season with the REDBLACKS. The 30-year-old recorded 65 tackles, two sacks, and also nabbed an interception in Week 10 vs Saskatchewan.

"I couldn't be more excited to be staying the nation's capital," said Santos-Knox. "Last year showed that we're headed in the right direction, and I'm eager to get back to work with my coaches and teammates as we chase our ultimate goal."

A product of UMass, Santos-Knox earned First Team All-MAC honours in 2014, and Second Team in 2015. The Waterbury, Connecticut made his way to the CFL in 2017, after driving nine hours to a tryout camp with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, and would appear in all but three regular season games with the team over the next two seasons. After appearing in three games with Edmonton in 2019, Santos-Knox signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats ahead of the 2021 season, helping them reach the Grey Cup that year, and in 2022 earned an East All-Star nod with 105 tackles, a sack, and an interception in 17 games. He signed a two-year deal with the REDBLACKS in 2023, recording 64 tackles and three sacks in 12 games.

