Riders Sign Running Back Trent Pennix
January 28, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American running back Trent Pennix.
Pennix (6'2-234) signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft and attended training camp with the team. Pennix rejoined the Colts in October, spending the remainder of the season on the practice roster.
Collegiately, Pennix played in 54 career games, and made 15 starts, over six seasons at North Carolina State (2018-23). The versatile back was utilized all over the offence, playing both tight end and running back over his time with the Wolfpack. Pennix earned 55 collegiate career receptions for 712 yards and a strong 12.9 yards per catch average alongside 11 touchdowns. He also registered 41 carries for 240 yards (5.9-yard average) and one touchdown.
