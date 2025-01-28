Alouettes Confirm Coaching Staff for 2025 Season

January 28, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montréal - The Montreal Alouettes have finalized their coaching staff for the 2025 season.

Nine coaches out of ten were part of the team that finished in first place in the CFL in 2024 under Jason Maas.

These same coaches were part of the staff in 2023 that etched their names on the Grey Cup.

Bryan Wyllie is the lone newcomer on the coaching staff. He steps in as a defensive assistant. He was the linebackers coach with the Saint Mary's Huskies (USPORTS) and coached the Yale Bulldogs in the NCAA. He also worked with the Edmonton Huskies (CJFL) and with the Vancouver Raiders (BCFC).

"I'm very happy that our coaches are back," said Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia. "We have a group that works well together, and they have excellent chemistry. Everyone believes in our culture, which explains our success over the past few years."

Here is the full staff:

Jason Maas - Head Coach

Byron Archambault - Assistant Head Coach and Special Teams Coordinator

Anthony Calvillo - Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach

Noel Thorpe - Defensive Coordinator and Defensive Backs Coach

Luc Brodeur-Jourdain - Offensive Line Coach

Michael Lionello - Receivers Coach and Pass Game Coordinator

Dave Jackson - Running Backs Coach

Greg Quick - Linebackers Coach

Corvey Irvin - Defensive Line Coach

David Brown - Offensive Line Assistant

Bryan Wyllie - Defensive Assistant

