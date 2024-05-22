Elbis Dominant Again as Hops Blank Canadians in Opener

The Hillsboro Hops returned home to the friendly confines of Hillsboro Ballpark on Tuesday night to start a six-game set with the Vancouver Canadians. Joe Elbis turned in another brilliant pitching performance, his third consecutive six-plus inning start and Andrew Pintar had another two-hit game in the 4-0 shutout win.

The Hops struck quickly out of the gate in both the first and second innings against Pat Gallagher to take an early 3-0 lead. Andrew Pintar hit his sixth double of the season in the first and later scored on a Christian Cerda RBI single to open the scoring, followed by a Juan Corniel bases loaded walk and Jack Hurley sacrifice fly to extend the lead.

Dasan Brown singled to start the third inning against Elbis and that would be the last base runner he allowed in the game. Elbis struck out the side in order in the fifth to mark his third consecutive start lasting to at least the sixth inning.

He wasn't done there, as Elbis came back out and recorded one out in the eighth inning before being removed from the game after 96 pitches. The 7.1 innings was the longest outing by a Hops' starter this season. Elbis hasn't allowed an earned run since April 28.

The Hops' offense added an insurance run in the seventh inning, an RBI single by Gavin Conticello to extend the lead to 4-0.

Hillsboro's bullpen continued where Elbis left off, with Listher Sosa striking out both batters he faced in the eighth and Kyle Amednt setting the Canadians down in the ninth to secure the win.

