Tonight Is Baseball Bingo Courtesy of Tulalip Bingo & Slots

May 22, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

The Frogs will face off against the Tri-City Dust Devils (Los Angeles Angels affiliate) for the first time at home in 2024 in a six-game series tonight. Brandyn Garcia will get the start on the mound for the AquaSox, first pitch is 7:05 PM.

Come on out to the ballpark and enjoy baseball while devouring our delicious Taquito Dog, which features a hot dog, a shredded beef taquito, fresh pico de gallo, and sour cream sauce. It is only sold when the AquaSox play the Dust Devils so don't miss out!

Tonight is also Baseball Bingo courtesy of Tulalip Bingo and Slots. Pick up your bingo card at the Sam's Cats and Dogs Fan Information Booth at every Wednesday home game and play along! Each bingo night there will be up to seven prizes handed out.

Additionally, it is a HomeStreet Bank $5.00 Wednesday. Swing by participating HomeStreet Bank locations to receive a coupon for a $5.00 Upper Reserved ticket, redeemable at the Funko Field Box Office (applicable to Wednesday home games only).

PLEASE NOTE: Tuesday's postponed game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, May 23rd. Game One will start at 6:05 PM and the second game will start approximately 30 minutes following the completion of the first game. Both games will be seven innings.

Northwest League Stories from May 22, 2024

