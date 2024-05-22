Braiden Ward's Top Five Moments in Spokane

May 22, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Game-changing speed. Sneaky pop. Gold Glove defense. He could really do it all. Take a look back at some of Braiden Ward's top moments from his time in Spokane.

1. Ties Record with Six Stolen Bases (May 3, 2024 vs. Eugene): Ward reached base five times and stole a team-record six bases as the Indians defeated the Emeralds, 7-6, on Friday, May 3rd. The fleet-footed second baseman set the tone early for Spokane, reaching on a hit-by-pitch before stealing second, third, and home - a straight steal, no less - in the bottom of the first inning. Ward's six total steals, including a theft of home, had not done in the Minors since at least 2005 and not done in American League/National League history dating back to 1901.

2. Makes a Pair of Gold Glove Grabs Versus Emeralds (May 7, 2023 at Eugene): Ward's plus-plus speed doesn't just show up on the basepaths. He put his wheels to good use on defense on May 7th in Eugene, first with a running over-the-shoulder catch at the wall to save two runs in the fifth inning before pulling back a potential two-run homer with a leaping grab the next inning.

3. Delivers a Walk-Off Hit in Cafecitos Debut (May 18, 2024 vs. Vancouver): No player better represents Spokane's new caffeinated 'Cafecitos de Spokane' identity than the tireless Braiden Ward. So perhaps it was only fitted that the team's Energizer Bunny played hero for the on-field debut of the Cafecitos jerseys on Saturday, May 18th. Down to their last out and trailing by two in the game's final inning, Ward stunned the Canadians with a bases-clearing hit that sent Avista Stadium into a frenzy as the Indians prevailed in walk-off fashion, 7-6.

4. Provides In-Game Fireworks with Two Home Runs (Friday, May 17th vs. Vancouver): You just know something special is going to happen when Braiden Ward puts on an Operation Fly Together jersey. Spokane's second baseman set a Minor League record with six stolen bases - including a straight steal of home - while wearing it on May 3rd. In his encore performance and final game in an OFT jersey on Friday, May 17th, Ward registered his first career two-homer performance, drove in three, and set a new personal-best mark with eight total bases.

5. Totals Four Hits and Four Runs (June 29, 2023 at Vancouver): Ward's game-changing speed was on full display in Vancouver on June 29th as the former UW Husky standout tormented the Canadians with four hits, four stolen bases, and three runs scored. His four-hit, four-SB performance has only been accomplished twice in MLB in the last decade (Elly De La Cruz on 5/6/2024 and Ichiro Suzuki on 9/19/2012). Needless to say, the Canadians weren't too upset to see Ward promoted to Double-A.

