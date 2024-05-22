Shutout Loss Continues C's Slide

May 22, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







HILLSBORO, OR - A trio of Hillsboro Hops [D-Backs] pitchers combined to shutout the Canadians 4-0 Tuesday night in the lid lifter at Hillsboro Ballpark, the fourth straight loss for the C's and their seventh in the last nine games.

A bloop two-out single in the bottom of the first proved to be the difference, but the Hops scored two more (one earned) off starter Pat Gallagher (L, 0-3) in the second to go up 3-0.

Vancouver had no answer for Hillsboro starter Joe Elbis. The 21-year-old went a career-long 7.1 innings, allowed just three hits - two in the second and one in the third - and finished his evening by retiring 15 consecutive hitters. The C's best chance to score was when they loaded the bases with those two second inning knocks and a walk, but a broken bat groundout ended the threat and the inning.

One more Hops run would score on a hit by pitch and two singles in the seventh. A pair of Vancouver runners reached with one away in the top of the ninth, but consecutive outs followed to secure the shutout loss. It was the third time the C's were blanked this season.

#27 Blue Jays prospect Dasan Brown reached on a hit and an error at the top of the card. He's now 10-for-29 in his last seven games. Relievers Grayson Thurman and Conor Larkin each put up zeroes in their respective outings.

The Canadians will aim to bounce back tomorrow night and find the win column for the first time since last Friday. Right-hander Geison Urbaez takes the ball for Vancouver opposite Hillsboro lefty Spencer Giesting. First pitch from Oregon's Tualatin Valley is set for 6:35 p.m. Catch RE/MAX Canadians Baseball on Sportsnet 650.

The Canadians return home May 28-June 2 to face the Tri-City Dust Devils [Angels]. Tickets are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

