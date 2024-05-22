Zach DeLoach Called up to the Big Leagues

Chicago, IL: The Chicago White Sox today, promoted Zach DeLoach to their big league roster. DeLoach was a second-round pick by the Mariners in 2020 out of Texas A&M, played with the AquaSox in 2021.

Starting the 2024 season, DeLoach was ranked 16th among White Sox prospects by Baseball America and currently holds the 29th position on MLB.com's White Sox top-30 list. DeLoach, who bats left-handed, has begun the season in Charlotte with a .263/.358/.351 slash line, complemented by two home runs and eight stolen bases over 159 plate appearances. Although this represents a slight drop from his impressive .286/.387/.481 slash line across 623 Triple-A plate appearances last year, DeLoach has made significant strides in reducing his strikeout rate from 27.8% to 22.6%, while maintaining an excellent 11.9% walk rate.

Known for his plate discipline, DeLoach has consistently maintained a walk rate of no less than 11.2% throughout his minor league tenure, contributing to an overall 13% walk rate since being drafted. While DeLoach has the capability to play all three outfield positions, he has primarily spent his time in right field.

DeLoach joined the White Sox organization in an off-season trade with the Seattle Mariners. The lefty slashed .263/.358/.351 in 159 plate appearances with Triple-A Charlotte to begin the season.

He is the fourth former AquaSox to make his debut this season joining Jonatan Clase, Stephen Kolek and Austin Shenton.

