El Paso Locomotive FC vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights

June 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Ethan Zubak scored a pair of goals to lead Orange County SC to a 3-0 victory against El Paso Locomotive FC at Southwest University Park to end a two-game losing streak across all competitions while handing Locomotive its first home defeat in the league this season.
