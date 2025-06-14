El Paso Locomotive FC vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights
June 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video
Ethan Zubak scored a pair of goals to lead Orange County SC to a 3-0 victory against El Paso Locomotive FC at Southwest University Park to end a two-game losing streak across all competitions while handing Locomotive its first home defeat in the league this season.
