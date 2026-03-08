El Paso Locomotive FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Game Highlights

Published on March 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Isaiah Foster scored a second-half equalizer to earn Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC a 2-2 draw against El Paso Locomotive FC at Southwest University Park after Guatemala international Rubio Rubin had struck twice for the hosts.







