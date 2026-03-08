El Paso Locomotive FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Game Highlights
Published on March 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video
Isaiah Foster scored a second-half equalizer to earn Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC a 2-2 draw against El Paso Locomotive FC at Southwest University Park after Guatemala international Rubio Rubin had struck twice for the hosts.
Check out the El Paso Locomotive FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 7, 2026
- Phoenix Rising Opens Season with 2-1 Defeat to San Antonio FC - Phoenix Rising FC
- Switchbacks FC Earn a Point on the Road against El Paso Locomotive - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Hartford Starts Season off with a Bang - Hartford Athletic
- Suber, Cabrera Goals Power Charleston Past Champs Pittsburgh in Season Opener - Charleston Battery
- Las Vegas Lights FC Player Availability Update for Match at Orange County SC - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Hounds Fall on Road in Season Opener, 2-1 - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Monterey Bay FC Host Oakland Roots to Kick off the 2026 Season - Monterey Bay FC
- Monterey Bay Football Club and Coastal Roots Hospitality Announce Continuation of Community-Driven Partnership - Monterey Bay FC
- Match Preview: Las Vegas Lights FC at Orange County SC: Saturday, March7, 7:00 p.m. PT - Las Vegas Lights FC
- LouCity, Racing Unveil Mascots Inspired by Muhammad Ali - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent El Paso Locomotive FC Stories
- El Paso Locomotive FC Kick off 2026 Season at Home against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Sign Forward Jimmy Farkarlun
- El Paso Locomotive FC Sign Defender Nicolás Cardona
- El Paso Locomotive FC Unveil 2026 'Frontera Kit'
- MountainStar Sports Group Announces Executive Promotions for El Paso Chihuahuas & El Paso Locomotive FC Staff