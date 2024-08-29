Eight-Run Outburst for 66ers Leads to 13-2 Win Over Ports

August 29, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - Another big inning led to Inland Empire taking big lead against the Ports on Wednesday night, as the 66ers scored eight runs in the fifth en route to a 13-2 win in game two.

The Ports actually jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, when Tommy White hit his second professional home run and second in his last three games, scoring Cameron Leary in the process.

Alejandro Manzano had to make a spot start and fill in for Steven Echavarria who was scratched from his start. Manzano retired six-straight to start the game before allowing a game-tying double in the third. He would strike out the side in the fourth, but ran into trouble in the fifth. He allowed a two-run homer to second baseman Randy Flores, that put the 66ers out in front 4-2. He'd allow two more runs on a wild pitch and a sac fly, before being replaced by Felix Castro, who was making his Ports debut.

It did not go well for Castro, as he allowed four more runs on two hits and three walks with no strikeouts in just two thirds of an inning. By the time the dust had settled in the fifth, Inland Empire led 10-2 and had sent 12 batters to the plate.

The Ports would have only one base runner over the last five innings, an infield single by catcher Nick Schwartz that extended his on-base streak to 24 games.

UP NEXT

The 66ers will start RHP Barrett Kent (2-13, 6.06) vs. Ports RHP Tzu-Chen Sha (2-5, 6.06).

It will be the final Thirsty Thursday of the 2024 season, with $1 cans of Busch Light, $2 popcorn, $3 hot dogs, and $8 field box tickets. Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1900.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.