Former Fresno State Bulldog Tommy Hopfe Joins Grizzlies

August 29, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno, CA - The Colorado Rockies have announced that former Fresno State Bulldog Tommy Hopfe has been assigned to the Fresno Grizzlies. Hopfe will be making his Grizzlies debut tonight, batting 7th and playing left field. First pitch at Valley Strong Ballpark in Visalia is at 6:30 pm PT. Hopfe will not be available for comment tonight due to timing of transaction.

Hopfe was selected by the Rockies in the 9th round (Pick 258) of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Fresno State. He becomes the 10th Diamond 'Dog to don a Fresno Grizzlies uniform (LHP Dean Hartgraves, '98, RHP Steve Soderstrom, '98-99, C Giuseppe Chiaramonte, '00-'01, RHP Mark Gardner, rehab, '01, OF Tom Goodwin '02, LHP Adam Pettyjohn '04, C Trent Woodward, '15 and '17, RHP Justin Miller, '19 and OF EJ Andrews Jr., '22-24).

Hopfe spent four seasons at Fresno State, earning 2x All-Mountain West 1st team and 4x Academic All-Mountain West honors. He spent the majority of his collegiate career as a two-way player, batting a combined .329 with 23 homers, 194 hits, 117 RBI, 117 runs, 49 walks and 10 stolen bases. In 68 total mound appearances, tossed 92.2 innings, striking out 78 and tallying 20 career saves and a 4.86 ERA.

Hopfe is expected to be on the Grizzlies 2025 roster.

