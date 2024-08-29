Late Rawhide Stampede Chase Grizzlies 6-5 Wednesday

Visalia, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (25-31, 63-58) were lashed late by the Visalia Rawhide (32-24, 61-60) 6-5 Wednesday night from Valley Strong Ballpark. The Grizzlies fell to 48-14 all-time against the Rawhide (5-3 this season). Fresno has won 29 of their last 38 contests against their Highway 99 rivals. The Grizzlies now sit eight games back of the San Jose Giants in the California League North Division second half standings with 10 contests left to play (six against one another).

The Grizzlies clawed out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the second. Both Blake Wright and Felix Tena powered solo shots to left field within a span of three batters. Wright enjoyed his first professional homer while Tena relished his fourth longball of the season. Brad Cumbest notched Juan Castillo with a sacrifice fly to center. The Rawhide answered with their own three-run second. Ben McLaughlin swatted a two-run big fly to left field, his second dinger of the year. Cristofer Torin plated Alberto Barriga with a single to center.

Visalia grabbed a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the third when Druw Jones spanked a double to left, scoring Angel Ortiz. Fresno tied the game at four in the top of the sixth after Braylen Wimmer raced home on a force out. The Grizzlies once again took control following a Tevin Tucker RBI single in the top of the seventh. Unfortunately, the Rawhide had the final laugh, yielding two runs in the bottom of the seventh. Demetrio Crisantes roped a double to right, pulling Torin to the plate. Finally, a balk and wild pitch supplied Crisantes with the eventual winning run.

The Grizzlies offense saw seven of their nine starters register a hit with Darius Perry leading the charge (two singles). Caleb Hobson swiped his 41st base of the season, tying him for fourth all-time in Grizzlies' single season stolen bases (Dante Powell, 1998). Up next for Hobson is Calvin Murray (1999), who had 42 stolen bases that year. The Rawhide lineup logged five extra-base hits among their 11 total. Torin and Jones highlighted the group with three hits apiece.

Fresno righty Ismael Luciano did not factor in the decision after five innings of work. The Grizzlies lost their first game in a Luciano appearance (5-1). Austin Becker (1-1) agonized the defeat after two frames of action. Becker tossed a clean first inning before running into trouble in his second. Nathan Blasick wrangled his best outing in his early career so far, striking out the side in the eighth.

Visalia lefty Wilkin Paredes also secured a no-decision after five and two-thirds frames of four-run ball (two earned). Edgar Isea fanned the lone batter he faced to get out of the sixth for Paredes. Braden Quinn (1-0) was awarded his first professional win after two electric innings. The Connecticut product punched out three batters in his second career game. Alexis Liebano overpowered Fresno in the ninth, striking out the side to end the contest.

The clubs continue their six-game set tomorrow evening from Valley Strong Ballpark in Visalia. Fresno returns home Monday at 4:05 pm to battle San Jose in the last home series of 2024. Fans can grab their tickets for the six (6) remaining regular season home games now at FresnoGrizzlies.com.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- DH Blake Wright (1-4, HR, RBI, R)

- RF Felix Tena (1-4, HR, RBI, R)

- RHP Nathan Blasick (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 K)

Top Performers: Visalia Rawhide (Arizona Diamondbacks)

- CF Druw Jones (3-4, 3B, 2B, RBI, R)

- SS Cristofer Torin (3-4, RBI, R, SB)

- 1B Ben McLaughlin (1-4, HR, 2 RBI, R)

On Deck:

Thursday, August 29, 2024 at 6:30 pm PT Fresno Grizzlies at Visalia Rawhide

Fresno RHP Bryan Mena (0-3, 7.52) vs. Visalia LHP Adonys Perez (5-7, 5.99)

On That Fres-Note:

For the fifth time this season, the Grizzlies offense failed to draw a walk.

