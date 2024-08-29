Grizzlies OF Robert Calaz Named 2024 Arizona Complex League MVP

Fresno, CA - Minor League Baseball announced Thursday morning that current Fresno Grizzlies OF Robert Calaz was named the 2024 Arizona Complex League MVP in their end-of-season awards. Calaz was also selected as one of the three top outfielders in the league and the only Rockies prospect named to the All-Star Team.

Calaz led the Arizona Complex League (ACL) in seven different offensive categories; batting average (.349), homers (10), RBI (45), on-base percentage (.462), slugging percentage (.651), OPS (1.113) and total bases (112). The Rockies #10 prospect also had 46 runs, 32 walks and 12 stolen bases in his 2024 MVP campaign.

His outstanding season led to a Fresno promotion on August 2nd, where he now sits on the injured list. Prior to the injury, Calaz made 13 appearances with the Grizzlies, batting .327/.386/.571/.957 with a pair of clouts, triples and doubles. Calaz recorded 11 RBI, 10 runs, five walks and three stolen bases in that span as well. His first Grizzlies longball came on August 11 at Rancho Cucamonga, where it left the bat at 109 MPH and went an estimated 455 feet.

Calaz signed with the Rockies as an International Free Agent on January 15, 2023 for $1.7 million out of the Dominican Republic at just 17 years old. He is expected to headline the Grizzlies 2025 roster and lineup. If you are ready to watch Calaz next year, make sure to lock in your place for the 2025 Fresno Grizzlies season. Season Ticket renewals are NOW OPEN with some great incentives for paying for your seats early. Secure your spot with only a 25% deposit by September 20. The Grizzlies also wrap up the regular season against the San Jose Giants starting Monday, September 2 at Chukchansi Park. Grab your tickets now at FresnoGrizzlies.com.

