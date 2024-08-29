Storm Continue Offensive Surge, Win Game Two Over Nuts

The Lake Elsinore Storm offense continued its torrid pace tonight. They once again had double-digit hits and scored six runs in a win over the Modesto Nuts.

Javier Chacon started tonight's game. After the roster changes thrust him into the role, this was his fourth start of the season. So far, he has given up eight earned runs in 16.2 innings pitched. Tonight was his best start thus far as he tied his season-high in innings pitched. He got through five frames with just one earned run and six strikeouts. This allowed the Storm to accumulate a comfortable lead in the meantime.

Kai Roberts spearheaded much of the offense tonight. The Storm's leadoff man got on base four times, stole two bases for four bags, drove in two runs, and brought in one. In the first inning, he earned his first free pass and forced the Nuts to make a mistake on his stolen base attempt to get him to third.

Jack Costello then brought him home on one of his three base hits. This gave the Storm the early lead for the second consecutive night. Chacon allowed his only earned run in the top of the second which meant the Storm had only once choice in the bottom of the second inning.

They scored again. They would do so on a wild pitch that brought Oswaldo Linares home.

The Storm would score four more times in this game, never giving up the lead after feasting off of Nuts' mistakes in the second inning.

A Lamar King single scored Kai Roberts, a Braedon Karpathios double brought in another in the fifth, Roberts and Karpathios would then bring in two additional runs in the sixth inning.

The Storm would coast from there as they continue to get incredible production from their bullpen. Josh Mallitz got through an inning of work after allowing one run. Tyson Neighbors recorded his first MiLB strikeout in a shutout seventh inning. Yerry Landinez would strike out the side but allow a run in the eighth. Xavier Ruiz, as he has been tasked to do for weeks now, was then there to close the night out. He allowed one hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

This is Ruiz's seventh save of the season. He has now lowered his ERA to a season-best 2.19 on the year.

The Storm will play again tomorrow at the same time, in the same location, and against the same opponent where they will look to win their sixth straight game.

