Eight Isn't Enough, One Bad Inning Dooms BK in 4-1 Loss

June 2, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







LAKEWOOD, NJ - Jersey Shore plated four runs in the third inning and held on to beat the Brooklyn Cyclones, the High-A affiliate of the New York Mets, 4-1 Wednesday night at FirstEnergy Park to even the series at 1-1.

BIG MOMENTS

Jhailyn Ortiz smashed a two-run home run in the third inning to cap a four-run frame for the Phillies farm club, puting Jersey Shore ahead 4-0. A Brooklyn error and a sac fly accounted for the first two runs.

Brooklyn's Ronny Mauricio ripped an RBI single to left field in the sixth, driving in Gerson Molina to make it 4-1.

The Cyclones had the bases loaded in the seventh and eighth innings and did not score. Zach Ashford grounded into an inning-ending double play in the seventh and Ronny Mauricio struck out in the eighth.

KEY CYCLONES PERFORMERS

Brett Baty: 2-4

Gerson Molina: 1-2, double, run, walk

Ronny Mauricio: 1-5, RBI

NEWS AND NOTES

The Cyclones went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position, stranding 10 base runners.

*Justin Lasko made his High-A debut, suffering the loss. *

The series is tied at one game apiece with 28 remaining matchups in 2021.

WHAT'S NEXT

Cyclones at Jersey Shore, Thursday, 7:05 p.m. - FirstEnergy Park

Probables: LHP Cam Opp (0-2, 20.65 ERA) vs. RHP Dominic Pipkin (1-0, 3.75 ERA)

Watch: MiLB.TV Audio: Brooklyn Cyclones Radio Network

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from June 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.