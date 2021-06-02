Dash Stomp Hoppers 13-7

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash took down the Greensboro Grasshoppers 13-7 in the second game of a six-game series at First National Bank Field.

The Dash began to swing the momentum in their favor when Daniel Millwee hit a solo home run into left-center field in the third inning. The home run was the first of the season for Millwee and put the Dash ahead 1-0.

The temporary lead was thwarted in the home half of the third, as starter Jeremiah Burke gave up four Greensboro singles in a row followed by a double to score four runs and put the Hoppers on top 4-1.

The Dash mustered some offensive resilience in the fifth inning thanks to Greensboro starter Braxton Ashcraft, who hit A.J. Gill with a pitch, allowed a single to Daniel Millwee and hit Travis Moniot to load up the bases. The Dash plated Gill on a single by newcomer Ian Dawkins, followed by a sacrifice fly to center from Lenyn Sosa who scored Millwee and advanced Moniot to third. After balking to send Moniot home to tie the game, Ashcraft gave up an RBI single to Luis Curbelo, bringing home Dawkins and giving the Dash a 5-4 lead heading into the sixth.

Greensboro managed to tie the game in the sixth inning, as Matt Frazier clobbered a would-be homer into left that was deflected by Duke Ellis into the field of play to hold Frazier at third. Frazier scored on a groundout fielder's choice from Liover Pegueroto move the score to five all.

The Dash silenced reliever Austin Roberts with a five-spot in the seventh inning. Travis Moniot led off with a double and was quickly brought home on a triple from Ian Dawkins. Dawkins touched home on an RBI single from Lenyn Sosa. Following two consecutive strikeouts, Sosa came home as Johan Cruz stepped up and slapped a grounder to first that was bobbled away by Jesus Valdez. With Cruz at first on the error, Duke Ellis smoked a two-run bomb into right-center field to put the Dash ahead by two more at the score of 10-5 in the seventh. The homer marked the first on the year for Duke Ellis.

The Hoppers tried to get something more going in the seventh but were limited to scoring Jesus Valdez on a single from Liover Peguero to close the deficit by only one.

The Dash offense had a little more battery life in the eighth inning, as Daniel Millwee led off with a single. In a day of already a couple "firsts," Travis Moniot made for three-of-a-kind with his first longball on the year-a two-run blast to right-center. Lenyn Sosa soon walked and scored on a sacrifice fly to center off the bat of Luis Curbelo to put the Dash ahead 13-6 by the end of the eighth.

Jesus Valdez took a round-tripper deep to left-center field in the ninth, but the scoring stopped there and the Dash closed the book with a 13-7 victory versus Greensboro. Long reliever Brian Glowicki earned the win for the Dash through three innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits while walking no batters and striking out five. Austin Roberts penned the loss for the Hoppers, allowing five runs (two earned) on four hits while putting away three batters on strikes.

The Dash currently lead the series 2-0, and head back to Greensboro on Thursday evening to face the Grasshoppers in game three. Michael Burrows gets the call for Greensboro, while Ryan Newman will hand the ball to Taylor Varnell. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET, with live coverage beginning at 6:15 on https://www.milb.com/winston-salem/team/broadcast-corner.

âLink to Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/dash-vs-grasshoppers/2021/06/02/643588#game_state=final,game_tab=boxscore,game=643588

