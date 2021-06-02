Control Lacking in 13-3 Loss to the Drive

GREENVILLE - The Asheville Tourists entered Wednesday night's game allowing almost five and a half walks per game, the most in the High-A East League. That number is now close to six after Asheville's pitching staff issued a season-high 13 walks in a 13-3 loss to the Greenville Drive.

In the second straight game, Asheville loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the second. Like yesterday, the Tourists were forced to settle for only one run which came on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Alex Holderbach. Greenville captured the lead in the bottom of the second on a two-run Home Run by Kole Cottam.

Alex McKenna launched his fifth Homer of the season in the top of the third to tie the game 2-2. The Drive then scored 11 of the game's final 12 runs including a five-spot in the bottom of the fourth, one in the fifth, and two more in the sixth. Asheville did receive an RBI double from Joe Perez in the top of the seventh but the home team countered with three unearned runs in the bottom of the seventh.

The Tourists most effective pitcher in the game was position player Tyler Krabbe, who worked a scoreless eighth. Perhaps more importantly Krabbe did not issue a walk. Asheville's starting pitcher, Juan Pablo Lopez, pitched three innings and struck out six.

McKenna, Perez, and Scott Schreiber each collected multi-hit games while Matt Barefoot chipped in a single to the offensive attack. Asheville will attempt to end their four-game skid on Thursday night in game three of their six-game series against the Drive.

