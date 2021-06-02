Hot Rods Game Notes

On Tuesday... An eighth inning homer by Jesse Franklin V gave the Braves a series-opening win against the Hot Rods Tuesday. Evan McKendry took the mound for his first start this season, going 5.0 innings and giving up one run while striking out seven. Niko Hulsizer hit his first home run of the season to tie the game. His homer also gave him his third multi-hit game this season.

About Rome... Rome took sole possession of first place in the High-A East South Division with their 3-2 victory Tuesday. The Braves are on a four-game win streak, the second-longest active streak behind Aberdeen, who has won five straight. The Rome Braves are playing their first series at Bowling Green Ballpark this season after tying the first series between the two teams in Rome, Georgia.

Battle at the Top... Rome and Bowling Green are the top two teams in the High-A East South Division. They were tied coming into this series and Rome took a 1.0 game lead with a win last night. The Hot Rods are in second place and have the second-highest run differential in the league with 32. Rome is one of five teams with a positive run differential, outscoring their opponents by three this year.

Going Streaking... Ruben Cardenas extended his on-base streak to 21 and his hit streak to 11 games on Tuesday. He has reached base in every game he has played this season, getting a hit in all but three. In all three of those games he worked a walk. During his hitting streak, he has gone 13-42 (.310) with three homers, six RBIs, and five walks.

Hunted History... Blake hunt became one of four players to collect six RBIs in a game in Hot Rods franchise history last Saturday. He is the first player to do so since Zach Rutherford on May 28, 2018, against the Dayton Dragon. He also tied his career-high with four hits in a game. Hunt tied the season-high for Hot Rods hitters with two homers, joining Erik Ostberg as the only two Hot Rods to hit two long balls in a game. Hunt becomes the 43rd player in franchise history to hit two home runs in one game.

Tuesday's Notes... Cardenas extended his on-base streak to 21 games and his hit streak to 11 games... He has a hit in every game but three this season... Hulsizer had his third multi-hit game this year... He was the only Hot Rods batter to record multiple hits... McKendry made his first start of the season... His 5.0 innings pitched was his longest outing of 2021... The Hot Rods are 3-5 in one-run games... BG is 3-4 when opponents score first... Bowling Green is 3-4 this year against Rome... The Hot Rods are 2-3 in series-opening games...

Now pitching: Michael Mercado... This is Michael Mercado's second start at Bowling Green Ballpark. He has made three of his four starts away from Bowling Green and has posted a 6.60 ERA over 15.0 innings of work. The last time Mercado started at home, he faced the Asheville Tourists and gave up just one earned run over 4.0 innings, allowing one hit and striking out a season-high six batters.

