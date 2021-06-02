Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (June 2)

The Dash take on Greensboro for the second game in a six-game set today. First pitch is scheduled for 12:00 p.m..

Winston-Salem Dash (13-12) vs. GREENSBORO GRASSHOPPERS (12-13) RHP Jeremiah Burke (1-2, 2.29 ERA) vs. RHP Braxton Ashcraft (1-0, 1.65 ERA) 12:00 p.m. - First National Bank Field (Greensboro, NC) Game #26

THE I-40 RIVALRY

For the first time since 1968, the Dash take on the Greensboro Grasshoppers in a MiLB series. Prior to this season, the two teams were in separate leagues, with the Dash ranking a level ahead of Greensboro. With the realignment of the minor leagues during the 2020 offseason, the two teams found themselves playing each other 24 separate times.

Both sides feature great starting pitching, with the Grasshoppers and Dash ranking first and fourth respectively in the High-A East in starter ERA. The first game of the 24-game series went the way of the Dash, who clubbed a season-best four homers to upend Greensboro 6-3.

BRAXTON ASHCRAFT: AN INSIDE LOOK

With the 51st pick in the 2018 draft, the Pirates selected Braxton Ashcraft from Robinson High School in Waco, TX. The right-hander started five games for the Gulf Coast Pirates with middling results, allowing a 4.58 ERA in 17.2 innings, striking out 12. Troubling results continued for the talented prep-star in 2019, pitching to a 1-9 record and 5.77 ERA in 11 starts, striking out just 39 in 53 innings for the West Virginia Black Bears.

In Greensboro, things seem to be coming into place for the second rounder. Through four starts, Ashcraft carries a 1.65 ERA with 17 strikeouts, including a five inning, seven strikeout performance against Hickory earlier this season.

The road to Greensboro was not always a simple one for Ashcraft, as he was a two-sport star at Robinson High, eventually giving up football to pursue baseball. With a mid-90s fastball, a plus slider, and a sweeping curveball, Ashcraft looks to have made the right choice.

Ashcraft uses these pitches to great success this year, allowing a sub-.200 batting average to both right- and left-handed hitters. Furthermore, Ashcraft has allowed just one hit when jumping ahead in the count, showing his ability to put away batters.

A TOP PROSPECT SIDELINED

While the Grasshoppers feature eight of the Pirates Top 30 prospects, they look to be without one of the top prospects in all of the minors. Nick Gonzales, the seventh overall selection in 2016, has been sidelined since being placed on the injured list on May 21. Ranked as the #32 prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline, the infielder was off to a torrid start, logging an OPS of .917 through 13 games.

SOME DENIM, SOME DONUTS, AND SOME HOT SAUCE: A FRIENDLY WAGER

With the proximity of this upcoming series, two local government officials have made a friendly wager based on the outcome of the 24 games the Dash and Grasshoppers play this year.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan and Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines both are looking forward to the rivalry between the two cities, but they both have a little something extra riding on the outcome.

In an interview with WFMY, Mayor Vaughan wagered a pair of Wrangler jeans if the Dash were to upend the 'Hoppers in the season-long series. Mayor Joines countered by offering up a dozen Krispy Kreme donuts and "a nice supply of Texas Pete" if Greensboro defeats the Dash. Both officials noted their excitement over the series, and now have a little more skin in the game coming into the first six games.

A PREVIEW OF WEDNESDAY

Southpaw Taylor Varnell is set to start for the Dash Thursday after coming in as a reliever in his most recent appearance. While Varnell pitched more innings than the starter Lane Ramsey, the lefty looks to bounce back from his first outing where he allowed an earned run this year, having pitched 18 scoreless innings to start the year.

Greensboro sends Michael Burrows to the mound Thursday for the fifth time this year. An 11th round selection, Burrows carries a 1.13 ERA in 16 innings, fanning 25 with a WHIP of 0.69.

