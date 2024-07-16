Edmonton Elks Hire Almondo Sewell as Defensive Line Coach

July 16, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks announced changes to their coaching staff on Tuesday, as Almondo Sewell has been named the club's defensive line coach.

Nate O'Neal, who served as defensive line coach since the start of the 2024 season has resigned. O'Neal had joined the the Elks coaching staff as the defensive line coach on March 18, 2024.

Sewell returns to the Green Gold after playing nine seasons with the club from 2011 to 2019, winning the 103rd Grey Cup in 2015. The 37-year-old was a six-time CFL all-star and a seven-time West Division all-star in his tenure with the Elks. Sewell spent the last three seasons with the Montreal Alouettes (2021-23), where he captured his second Grey Cup ring in 2023.

In 185 career CFL games, the Akron product recorded 354 defensive tackles and 69 sacks.

The Double E return to action on Friday, July 19 when they travel to the nation's capital to take on the Ottawa RedBlacks. Game time is 5 p.m. MT (TSN/RDS, 630 CHED, CFL+).

