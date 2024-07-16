Elks Sign LS Simon Chaves

July 16, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have signed National Simon Chaves (LS) to the practice roster, the club announced Tuesday.

Chaves, 25, attended Ottawa Redblacks training camp earlier this year before being released in early June. The Guelph product also attended training camp with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2022 after going undrafted in the 2022 CFL Draft.

Collegiately, Chaves was a two-sport athlete, playing six seasons of football at the University of Guelph (2018-23), while being named an OUA second-team all-star in wrestling in the 2021-2022 season.

The Elks return to action on Friday, July 19 when they travel to the nation's capital to take on the Ottawa RedBlacks. Game time is 5 p.m. MT (TSN/RDS, 630 CHED, CFL+).

TRANSACTION

SIGNED TO PRACTICE ROSTER

Simon Chaves | NAT | LS | 5'11 | 215 LBS | 1998-06-21 | Guelph, ON | Guelph

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from July 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.