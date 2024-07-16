Adams Jr. & Whyte Make Honour Roll Grade for Week Six

July 16, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - The Honour Roll grades are in with Vernon Adams Jr. and Sean Whyte earning CFL All-Week Six accolades powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF) following their stellar performances in the victory over Saskatchewan.

Adams Jr. (87.4 PFF Grade)- Following two straight offensive player of the week selections, Adams Jr. makes the grade as top quarterback of the week after throwing for a season-high 451 yards and a touchdown on 26 completions while adding 39 yards and another major on four carries. Adams Jr. leads the CFL in passing yards (2,203), passing touchdowns (12) and passer rating (114.7).

Whyte (80.7 PFF Grade)- Whyte was the top specialist of the week after making good on all seven field goal attempts, matching his career-high as well as the Lions' single-game record set by Lui Passaglia in both 1985 and 1998. Whyte's longest field goal of the night came from 50 yards out while he also made both extra point attempts in the 35-20 victory. Whyte's streak of 39 straight successful field goals is the second-longest in CFL history behind Ottawa's Lewis Ward who made 69 straight from 2018-19.

An honourable mention shall be given to Justin McInnis (89.5 PFF Grade) who recorded 14 catches on 14 targets for 243 yards and a touchdown to finish as the second-highest graded receiver of the week behind Winnipeg's Ontaria Wilson (90.5 PFF Grade).

The 5-1 Lions return to practice on Wednesday ahead of a Sunday road battle at the 2-3 Calgary Stampeders. Kickoff at McMahon Stadium is 4:00 pm.

