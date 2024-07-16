CFL Honour Roll: Week 6 - Mcmanis Earns Player of the Week
July 16, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - Wynton McManis, Ontaria Wilson and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' offensive line are at the head of the class for Week 6 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).
PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades - a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.
Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 6: OFFENCE
WR | Ontaria Wilson | Winnipeg Blue Bombers | CGY 37 - WPG 41
PFF Player Grade: 90.5
Career-highs in receptions (13), targets (16) and receiving yards (201)
Two 30+ yard receptions: a career-best 42-yard effort and a 30-yard catch for his first CFL touchdown
One second down conversion reception
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 6: DEFENCE
LB | Wynton McManis | Toronto Argonauts | TOR 37 - MTL 18
PFF Player Grade: 90.6
46 total defensive snaps
Four defensive tackles
First interception of the season, returned for his fourth career touchdown
Second Honour Roll All-week selection (Week 1)
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 6: OFFENSIVE LINE
Winnipeg Blue Bombers | CGY 37 - WPG 41
PFF unit grade: 67.2
Top-3 performers
Stanley Bryant | 70.6
Asotui Eli | 65.7
Liam Dobson | 65.2
CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 6
(POS | Name | Team | Grade)
QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC | 87.4
RB | Ka'Deem Carey | Toronto | 82.6
WR | Ontaria Wilson | Winnipeg | 90.5
OL | Logan Ferland | Saskatchewan | 77.2
DL | Jordan Williams | Toronto | 83.3
LB | Wynton McManis | Toronto | 90.6
DB | Adarius Pickett | Ottawa | 86.9
RET | Janarion Grant | Toronto | 90.5
K/P | Sean Whyte | BC | 80.7
ST | Thiadric Hansen | Toronto | 90.6
2024 TOP GRADES (OFF/DEF)
(Grade | Week | POS | Name | Team)
94.6 | W2 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC
94.0 | W1 | QB | Jake Maier | Calgary
93.6 | W5 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC
93.0 | W3 | QB | McLeod Bethel-Thompson | Edmonton
92.5 | W1 | DL | Jared Brinkman | Toronto
92.0 | W3 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC
91.6 | W1 | QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan
90.8 | W3 | OL | Dejon Allen | Toronto
90.6 | W6 | LB | Wynton McManis | Toronto
90.5 | W3 | WR | Alexander Hollins | BC
