Frye Joins RedBlacks Practice Roster

July 16, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions, today:

ADDED TO PRACTICE ROSTER:

American defensive back Adrian Frye

HEIGHT: 5-11 | WEIGHT: 196 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1999-01-21

HOMETOWN: Houston, TX | SCHOOL: Texas Tech

After spending training camp with the REDBLACKS, Frye returns to the Ottawa practice roster. The Houston native spent the 2023 NFL preseason with the New Orleans Saints, making six total tackles across three games. Over the course of 51 games through five seasons at Texas Tech, Frye started in 24, racking up 76 solo tackles, 26 assisted tackles, and seven interceptions.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from July 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.