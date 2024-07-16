Frye Joins RedBlacks Practice Roster
July 16, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions, today:
ADDED TO PRACTICE ROSTER:
American defensive back Adrian Frye
HEIGHT: 5-11 | WEIGHT: 196 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1999-01-21
HOMETOWN: Houston, TX | SCHOOL: Texas Tech
After spending training camp with the REDBLACKS, Frye returns to the Ottawa practice roster. The Houston native spent the 2023 NFL preseason with the New Orleans Saints, making six total tackles across three games. Over the course of 51 games through five seasons at Texas Tech, Frye started in 24, racking up 76 solo tackles, 26 assisted tackles, and seven interceptions.
