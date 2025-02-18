Elks Sign DL Brandon Barlow

February 18, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have signed American defensive lineman Brandon Barlow, the club announced Tuesday.

Barlow (6'4, 260) joins the Elks after spending the 2024 season with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The 27-year-old suited up for all 18 Games with the Tabbies, recording a career high 40 tackles, along with five sacks and one forced fumble. Barlow signed with Hamilton after an outstanding 2023 season with the Toronto Argonauts. The Boston College alumni was a pass-rushing force, finishing tied for eighth in the CFL in sacks with nine, while registering 32 total tackles and two forced fumbles.

For his Canadian Football League career, Barlow has amassed 91 total tackles, 15 sacks, and three forced fumbles in 41 career games. He is also a Grey Cup Champion, securing a victory in the 109th Grey Cup as a member of the Argos.

Prior to his time in Canada, the Cohoes, New York product suited up for for five seasons for the Boston College Eagles. In 48 games with the Eagles, Barlow contributed 128 total tackles, 18 tackles-for-loss, 5.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles.

TRANSACTIONS

SIGNED:

Brandon Barlow | AMER | DL | 6'4 | 260 LBS | 1998-01-25 | Cohoes, NY | Boston College

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from February 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.