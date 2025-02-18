Riders Sign Grey Cup Champion DB Kerfalla Exumé

February 18, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Exumé (6'0-195) was selected by Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the eighth round, 70th overall, of the 2019 CFL Draft and has gone on to play five CFL seasons and 76 career games split between the Bombers, the Montreal Alouettes and the Toronto Argonauts. He is a two-time Grey Cup Champion winning in 2019 with the Bombers and 2024 with the Argonauts.

The Montreal native played 12 games for the Argos last season and made eight special teams tackles. Noted for his skill on special teams, he appeared in 14 games for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2023, where he registered two defensive tackles and 17 special teams tackles, tying him for the fifth most in the CFL.

Over his CFL career, Exumé has tallied a total of five defensive tackles and 71 special teams tackles, including 25 special teams tackles in his first professional season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers - the second best mark in the league that year.

Collegiately, he played four seasons at the University of Montreal (2015-18). He earned 26 tackles, two interceptions, four pass breakups, and one forced fumble over 22 games.

