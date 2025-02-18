Alouettes Sign Former First-Rounder Anthony Bennett

February 18, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montréal - The Montreal Alouettes announced on Tuesday that they have signed Canadian defensive lineman Anthony Bennett to a one-year contract.

Bennett (6-foot-3, 230 pounds) was drafted eighth overall by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 2023 CFL Draft. During his only season in Winnipeg, the 28-year-old finished with eight defensive tackles and three on special teams in 18 games.

He didn't play in the CFL in 2024.

The Weston, Florida native split his collegiate career between Florida Atlantic University (2015-2019) and the Regina Rams(2021-2022). During his final year with the Rams, he was named to the U Sports All-Canadian First Team and he chosen as a Canada West All-Star.

Bennett comes from a long line of professional football players, as his brother, Andrew, was part of the Alouettes organization for parts of the 2018 and 2019 seasons. His father, Charles, was a 7thround pick of the Chicago Bears in 1985. His uncle, Tony Bennett, was drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers in 1990, and his cousin, Michael Bennett, was selected in the first round of the 2001 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings.

