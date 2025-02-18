RedBlacks Re-Sign Tyron Vrede

February 18, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS have re-signed Global linebacker Tyron Vrede to a one-year deal.

A product of Amsterdam, the 28-year-old Vrede appeared in nine games for the REDBLACKS in 2024, making 19 total tackles, and tallying his first career sack.

Selected in the second round, 10th overall out of North Dakota by the REDBLACKS in the 2021 CFL Global Draft, Vrede has appeared in 39 CFL games, starting five, recording 61 total tackles and a sack.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from February 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.