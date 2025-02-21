Elks Sign OL Devin Hayes

February 21, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have signed American offensive lineman Devin Hayes, the club announced Friday.

Hayes (6'6, 325) joins the Green and Gold after a five-year college career spent at Middle Tennessee State University (2023), Jackson State University (2022), and Florida Atlantic University (2019-2021). The native of Orlando, Florida appeared in 49 games across his five college seasons.

The 6-foot-six lineman helped lead FAU to a Montgomery Bowl appearance in 2020 and was a member of their Conference USA championship in 2019.

TRANSACTIONS

SIGNED:

Devin Hayes | AMER | OL | 6'6 | 325 LBS | 1999-09-08 | Orlando, FL | Middle Tennessee

