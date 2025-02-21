Tiger-Cats Sign Canadian Running Back Johnny Augustine

February 21, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have added national running back Johnny Augustine to the roster, the team announced today.

Augustine, 31, joins the Ticats after spending the last six seasons (2018-24) with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. In 93 regular season games, the 5-9, 202-pound native of Welland, Ontario has totaled 222 carries for 1,270 rushing yards, 17 receptions for 169 receiving yards and four touchdowns, while also adding 22 special teams tackles. During his time in Winnipeg, Augustine helped the Blue Bombers capture two Grey Cup championships (2019, 2021). He also spent time with Edmonton in 2017 and Saskatchewan in 2018.

Prior to turning pro, Augustine played five seasons at the University of Guelph, rushing for 690 yards and nine touchdowns in his senior season.

