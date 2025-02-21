Alouettes Add American OL Des Holmes

February 21, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montréal - The Montreal Alouettes announced on Friday that they have signed American offensive lineman Des Holmes to a two-year contract that runs through the 2026 season.

The 25-year-old spent the first four years of his college career at Penn State before transferring to Arizona State in 2022.

The 6-foot-5, 307-pounder had two separate stints with the Ottawa Redblacks in 2023 and 2024 but didn't see any action with the club.

The Alouettes also announced that they have released Canadian defensive back Tysen-Otis Copeland.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from February 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.