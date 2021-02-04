ECHL Announces 2021 Kelly Cup Playoff Format

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Thursday the format for the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The top four teams in both the Eastern Conference and Western Conference, based on points percentage at the conclusion of the regular season, will earn postseason berths. All three rounds in the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs will be best-of-five series, with the higher-seeded team having the option of playing the first two or the final three games at home, unless a mutual alternative series format is determined.

The Conference Semifinals in both conferences will see the first-place team meet the fourth-place finisher and the second-place team taking on the third-place team. The two winners in each Conference will meet in the Conference Finals, with those winners advancing to the 2021 Kelly Cup Finals.

The 2020-21 ECHL regular season is scheduled to end on Saturday, June 5, with the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs beginning on Monday, June 7. The Kelly Cup Finals are scheduled to end no later than Saturday, July 3.

