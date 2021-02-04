Oilers Snap Skid, Defeat Nailers 4-2

WHEELING, WV- The Oilers defeated the Wheeling Nailers 4-2, scoring goals in all three periods at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, WV on Thursday.

The Oilers jumped on the board first thanks to Darby Llewellyn's patient play. The forward cut toward the net, faking out Hayden Hawkey before depositing the puck inside the near post 5:54 in. Brady Tomlak knotted things up at 1-1 with 6:48 remaining in the period, finding the back of the net seconds after the Nailers' power play expired. Austin Fyten scored his third goal in as many games with 55 seconds left in the period. Sylvester stole the puck at the Oilers' blue line, finding Fyten in the left circle, who tallied Wheeling's fourth short-handed goal of the season, bringing the game 2-1 in Wheeling's favor.

Fyten's goal wasn't the only short-handed tally in the contest. Danny Moynihan feathered a puck to Charlie Sampair between the circles, allowing Sampair to tie the game at 2-2 with a snapshot beneath Hawkey's blocker. Mike McKee brought the game to 3-2, exiting the box before corralling a two-line pass from Garret Cockerill. McKee walked into the Wheeling zone on the breakaway, beating Hawkey on the five hole for his first goal of the season 51 seconds into the back-half of the game.

Moynihan scored his team-leading eighth goal of the season, sailing a puck from outside the zone into the empty net with 1:17 left in the game. Tonight was Moynihan's first game since Jan. 17, and the forward registered two points.

Tulsa returns to WesBanco Arena tomorrow night for a 6:10 p.m. CT battle against the Nailers.

