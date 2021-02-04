ECHL Transactions - February 4
February 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 4, 2021:
TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (Unrestricted Free Agents):
Fort Wayne:
Larkin Saalfrank, G
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
South Carolina:
Frederic Letourneau, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Fort Wayne:
Add Curtis Leonard, D signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster
Greenville:
Add Alec Rauhauser, D assigned from Syracuse by Florida (NHL)
Add Luc Brown, F activated from reserve
Delete Anthony Rinaldi, F placed on reserve
Delete Alec Rauhauser, D placed on reserve
Delete Tim Davison, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/18)
Kansas City:
Add Willie Corrin, D activated from reserve
Add Boston Leier, F activated from reserve
Delete Theo Calvas, D placed on reserve
Delete Austin Farley, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Michael Prapavessis, D activated from reserve
Delete Nolan Valleau, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Francois Brassard, G assigned by Hartford (a.m.)
Add Matt Foley, D activated from reserve
Add Patrick McNally, D activated from reserve
Delete Brad Drobot, F placed on reserve
Delete Shane Kuzmeski, D placed on reserve
Delete Brandon Halverson, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/1)
