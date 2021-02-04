ECHL Transactions - February 4

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 4, 2021:

TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (Unrestricted Free Agents):

Fort Wayne:

Larkin Saalfrank, G

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

South Carolina:

Frederic Letourneau, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Fort Wayne:

Add Curtis Leonard, D signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Greenville:

Add Alec Rauhauser, D assigned from Syracuse by Florida (NHL)

Add Luc Brown, F activated from reserve

Delete Anthony Rinaldi, F placed on reserve

Delete Alec Rauhauser, D placed on reserve

Delete Tim Davison, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/18)

Kansas City:

Add Willie Corrin, D activated from reserve

Add Boston Leier, F activated from reserve

Delete Theo Calvas, D placed on reserve

Delete Austin Farley, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Michael Prapavessis, D activated from reserve

Delete Nolan Valleau, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Francois Brassard, G assigned by Hartford (a.m.)

Add Matt Foley, D activated from reserve

Add Patrick McNally, D activated from reserve

Delete Brad Drobot, F placed on reserve

Delete Shane Kuzmeski, D placed on reserve

Delete Brandon Halverson, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/1)

ECHL Stories from February 4, 2021

