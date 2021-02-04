Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs. Stingrays, 7:05 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits return home and conclude a back-to-back set tonight against the South Carolina Stingrays. Last night, South Carolina blanked Greenville 2-0 at the North Charleston Coliseum and ended the Rabbits' historic, 12 game point streak.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (6-4-5-2) vs. South Carolina Stingrays (9-3-3-0)

February 4, 2021 | 7:05 PM | Game #18 | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Referees: Andrew Bruggeman (25)

Linesmen: Tarrington Wyonzek (88), Shane Gustafson (87)

LAST TIME OUT:

Greenville's 12 game point streak concluded last night in a 2-0 road loss to the South Carolina Stingrays. Scoreless through 40 minutes, Tim Harrison scored his first goal of the season for the Rays at 6:35 of the third period. Jesse Lees added an insurance marker for South Carolina at 11:42 to round out a 2-0 final on the road. The final marked the first time Greenville was held off the scoreboard this season, and first shutout since Jan. 25, 2020 at Orlando.

HADDAD FOR 600:

Swamp Rabbits captain Joey Haddad will skate in professional game #600 tonight. The Sydney, Nova Scotia native made his professional debut in the 2009-10 season and split time with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Wheeling Nailers. Haddad has totaled 64 games of American Hockey League experience (three goals, eight assists), 246 ECHL games (85 goals, 94 assists), and 289 games in the United Kingdom with the Cardiff Devils across six seasons (108 goals, 138 assists). Before playing overseas, Haddad captained the Gwinnett Gladiators in the 2013-14 ECHL season. Prior to turning pro, the 32-year-old played two seasons for the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles and Prince Edward Island Rocket in the QMJHL from 2005-2009.

A NIGHT OF FIRSTS FOR SOUTH CAROLINA:

Greenville will seek revenge after the Stingrays posted their first shutout victory of the season. Former Swamp Rabbit Jake Kupsky earned the start in goal for the Rays and stopped all 20 Greenville shots for his first career ECHL clean sheet. Tim Harrison's eventual game-winning goal in the third period was his first of the season, and Jade Miller's primary assist marked his first professional point. Jesse Lees' insurance tally at 11:42 was also his first goal of the season.

SPECIAL TEAMS SCOUT:

The Swamp Rabbits power play enters 10-for-68 (14.7%) on the 2020-21 campaign, ranked 7th in the ECHL. On home ice, the Greenville has been limited to 3-for-37 on the man-advantage (8.1%), but have scored in their last two home games (Ben Finkelstein on 1/30, Patrick Bajkov on 1/31). On the penalty kill, Greenville enters Thursday night 67-for-83 (80.7%), ranked 10th in the ECHL. On home ice, the Bits' PK is 38-for-46 (82.6%) and ranked 8th. South Carolina has struggled on the power play away from the North Charleston Coliseum with a 2-for-35 (5.7%) road success rate. On the kill, the Rays are 28-for-33 (84.8%), ranked 6th in road games this season. Ben Finkelstein leads Greenville with two power play goals, and Dylan Steman leads South Carolina with three.

TID BITS:

The Swamp Rabbits are 3-1-5-1 in their last 10 games...Samuel Jardine is tied for third in the ECHL scoring race with 17 points and leads the league in assists...Rays' Max Novak leads the league in shorthanded assists with two...Jake Kupsky has started four consecutive games for the Stingrays and is now fourth in the ECHL in goals against average (2.25)...Ryan Bednard leads all ECHL goaltenders in minutes (614) and saves (281)...Greg Meireles is second among ECHL rookies in scoring with 14 points (four goals, 10 assists)...Ben Finkelstein's four goals lead all ECHL defenseman.

