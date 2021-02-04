Americans Win Tight Battle with Wichta

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL) and Iowa Wild (AHL), defeated the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday night by a score of 4-3 at Allen Event Center in front of an announced crowd of 1,312.

Joshua Lammon was the best player on the ice for either team, scoring two of the Americans four goals. Lammon scored on the power play and even strength, nabbing his fifth and sixth goals of the season.

'We kept battling back throughout the game and finally grabbed the lead in the third period," said Americans Captain Spencer Asuchak. "Credit to the boys for staying with our game. We need to get off to a faster start on Friday."

Jesse Mychan added a goal and an assist for Allen, scoring his team leading ninth goal of the year and adding an assist. Corey Mackin scored the game winner for Allen in the third period.

The Americans won their 13th game of the season, improving to 13-4-0. The same two teams battle it out again on Friday night in Allen.

